Accused in corruption case involving Brian Hlongwa absconded, court hears

Hlongwa and six other accused were in the dock on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Thursday heard how an accused in the corruption case, involving former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa, once again dodged the State and fled to another country.

Following a 10-year investigation, Hlongwa is accused of receiving kickbacks from multimillion-rand tenders during his tenure between 2006 and 2010.

State advocate Raymond Mathenjwa told the court how the Mauritian government was in the process of extraditing fugitive businessman, Richard Payne, to stand trial with his co-accused.

He was meant to appear in a Mauritian court on 30 June 2022, but he absconded to another country just days before.

Mathenjwa reassured the court that they knew where Payne was, but would not disclose the location in an open court out of fear that he might flee again.

Hlongwa’s lawyer, advocate Naomi Manaka, submitted that the extradition would take months which would keep her client in suspense.

She also questioned the extradition laws in that undisclosed country.

Mathenjwa insisted there was a treaty in place with the country and said she submitted the necessary documentation to effect Payne’s return.