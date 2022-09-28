Zwane optimistic about momentous season for Kaizer Chiefs

Zwane has faced intense pressure and scrutiny as the Amakhosi head coach despite being in his first season in charge of the senior team at the club.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs has experienced an indifferent run of form to begin the 2022/23 campaign.

The team is yet to win consecutive games in the league after it briefly flirted with the relegation zone.

This comes as AmaKhosi will head into the first leg of the MTN 8 semi-finals this weekend, where they will host AmaZulu.

Head coach Arthur Zwane is confident their season is about to gather momentum.

Zwane has faced intense pressure and scrutiny as the AmaKhosi head coach despite being in his first season in charge of the senior team at the club.

The coach understands that the burden that comes with being the man at the helm of Chiefs is because the club’s supporters are used to a winning culture at Naturena and being behind a successful team.

“The pressure is everywhere. It’s not only because you’re in the first team. I started feeling pressure [at the club] when I was coaching the under 17s because I had to produce players. I had to make sure players play in a system and we had to make sure we win at the same time,” Zwane said.

The international break gave the Glamour Boys a chance to refine aspects of their performances that have fallen short of their expected standards with working on creating a solid defence being the priority.

“Our only downfall is how we conceded goals. We gave away goals cheaply… We focused more on our defence just to make sure we shut the back door because we know we’ll score one or two goals,” Zwane added

The cause for Zwane’s optimism is how the players have shown character and he commended them for being able to bounce back when they were in dire situations.



“What makes me happy and gives me so much hope with the current squad is coming back from a goal down. In past seasons, we made elementary mistakes, we were punished and couldn’t come back. When you look at this team, we have come back several times,” he said.

The MTN8 semi-final first leg encounter between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu kicks off at 15:30 on Sunday at the FNB Stadium.