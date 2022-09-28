There wasn't another dam wall collapse at Jagersfontein - FS official

The Free State Environmental Affairs Department's Dr Mbulelo Nokwequ has called for calm, saying there is no threat to human life or property at this time.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Environmental Affairs Department's Dr Mbulelo Nokwequ said that based on assessments, there wasn't another dam wall collapse at Jagersfontein.

He said residents are seeing water coming from a reservoir due to drainage from the recent rainfall.

The latest comes weeks after hundreds of people in the small free state town were left homeless when water from a burst mine dam flowed into their homes.

The incident claimed the life of at least one person.

Nokwequ has called for calm, saying there is no threat to human life or property at this time.

"The was some drainage from that freshwater reservoir and I think what our technicians and engineers on site indicated that the water simply flowed through the channel which was already there after the collapse."