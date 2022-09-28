Some MyCiTi commuters unhappy over decision to reduce West Coast service

MyCiTi will reduce or suspend its services in Table View, West Beach and City Bowl from 1 October.

CAPE TOWN - Some of Cape Town's MyCiTi bus commuters are fuming that the service is winding down on its West Coast routes soon.

MyCiTi will reduce or suspend its services in Table View, West Beach and City Bowl from 1 October.

The reasons include high diesel prices and a drop in passenger numbers.

But some locals aren't happy.

"We're going to be late for work," one commuter said.

"We believe you should keep the same service that you promised your clients. That's unfair," another commuter said.

"If the routes are being changed, then I will have to use the taxi or something and will take longer," a traveller explained.

"This decision of reducing the schedules will really not work for residents," another traveller said.