SA's LIFT Airline expands its services, includes Jo'burg and Durban routes

CAPE TOWN - While other airliners have recently seen their demise, South Africa's LIFT Airline has expanded its services and will now offer flights between Johannesburg and Durban.

It's the first step in connecting the country's three major cities.

Bookings for the Johannesburg-Durban route went live last week and the first flights are expected to start operating late next month, with three return flights per day.

Meanwhile, customers can expect booking dates for the Cape Town-Durban route to be confirmed in the coming weeks, with flights expected to start operating later this year.

LIFT's co-founder Jonathan Ayache explains their Johannesburg-Cape Town offering is also expanding.

"So around 16 flights a day, that's eight returns and there is some short-term pressure but it is primarily driven by the cost of fuel. Jet fuel has tripled since we launched in December 2020. If you fly last minute then it is expensive but the trick is to book as far in advance as possible because you can get a very affordable flight if you do book in advance."

With LIFT's flexible offering cancellations can be done without any penalties or fees having to be paid.