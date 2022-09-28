Rocking The Daises brings 'larger than life' experience to the people of JHB.

The Rocking The Daises festival has returned after a two-year hiatus, following the COVID-19 pandemic regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - In 2022, the Rocking The Daises music festival will be back for its annual three-day event.

The festival is one of the oldest and most celebrated festivals in Cape Town and has been for at least two decades.

For the first time in the history of the event, Johannesburg citizens will experience the excitement, live music and the culture-shifting moments of the event.

[A collaboration that] is so seamless because of the mutual and storied commitment of both brands to developing, supporting and cultivating creativity through quality, multi-sensory experiences. Whether it’s been via observing and adjusting our environmental sustainability practices over the years, giving opportunities to emerging musical talents around the world, or improving on our logistical offerings to make the Daisies experience the best it can be for attendees; innovation has always been the foundation of what we strive to achieve with the festival. Shannon Valstar, general manager of Steyn Entertainment.

Fashion and lifestyle brand H&M also has a hand in the Rocking The Daises festival.

The brand has been at the forefront when it comes to uniting music and fashion as it has a long-standing partnership with one of the biggest festivals in the world, the Coachella music festival.

The expected line-up for this event includes: R&B superstar, Kehlani, Clean Bandit, Andre Power, X Ambassadors, Will Linley, Sasha Marie and IAMDDB - amongst others.