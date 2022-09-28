Ramaphosa urges local govt officials to end looting in municipalities

Ramaphosa addressed the closing ceremony of this year's Local Government Summit in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was disheartened by annual reports from the office of the Auditor-General, which continuously showed financial mismanagement in municipalities.

He told a packed hall of mayors and other senior local government officials to bring looting in municipalities to an end.

Ramaphosa said he was concerned about the capture of some of the country’s municipal councils.

“I have heard tales of how some of our municipal councils have been captured and hijacked to advance the interests of a few people.”

He also complained about excessive outsourcing, saying it destroyed the ability of municipalities to be self-sufficient.

Ramaphosa said municipalities must do away with patronage and nepotism so that skilled officials could be brought in to ensure adequate service delivery.