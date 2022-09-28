PowerBall results: Tuesday, 27 September 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 27 September 2022:
PowerBall: 04, 32, 39, 40, 46 PB: 6
PowerBall Plus: 19, 23, 27, 29, 31 PB: 11
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 27/09/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 27, 2022
#PowerBall: 04, 32, 39, 40, 46#PowerBall: 06#PowerBallPLUS: 19, 23, 27, 29, 31#PowerBall: 11 pic.twitter.com/ZIFLUSBroB
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 27/09/22#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 27, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/nbWwXu49qy