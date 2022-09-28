Go

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.
28 September 2022 06:41

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 27 September 2022:

PowerBall: 04, 32, 39, 40, 46 PB: 6
PowerBall Plus: 19, 23, 27, 29, 31 PB: 11

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

