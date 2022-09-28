Phala Phala: ANC blocks Parly ad hoc committee probe

It accuses the opposition of trying to pre-empt external investigations currently underway.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament says there will be no cover-up of what transpired during a burglary on the president’s Phala Phala farm.

But it’s not in favour of Parliament conducting its own probe.

The party vehemently rejected this call from the Democratic Alliance (DA) during a mini-debate on Tuesday.

The ANC said that it was not helping President Cyril Ramaphosa evade accountability to Parliament.

But the party’s Cyril Xaba said that the DA was trying to jump the gun.

"Parliament does not have facts. Consistent with the practice, the ANC takes the view that Parliament must allow the process to ventilate fully so that facts are fully established by the agencies with the necessary capacity."

MP Sakhumzi Somyo said that the ANC supported the Section 89 impeachment process to determine Parliament’s next steps.

"The fact that there's nothing happening in Parliament, currently, is a lie."

But DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube said that the ANC Was conflating the impeachment process, with an ad hoc committee probe.

"They have pretzeled themselves explaining how law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter as to argue why Parliament must sit on its hands."

President Ramaphosa will again be faced with questions on Phala Phala, when he returns to the House on Thursday.