NC school becomes first in the province to get 4IR lab to promote science
The Vooruitsig Intermediate School in Upington, in the Northern Cape, recently opened its specialised tech laboratory.
CAPE TOWN - Equipping pupils with 21st century workplace skills is a major focus of a local science laboratory project being rolled out at schools.
The initiative is the brainchild of the Sakhikamva Foundation that launches fully equipped, “4IR classrooms” and specialised tech laboratories in schools serving under-resourced communities.
The 4IR STREAM laboratory is the first of its kind to be opened in the Northern Cape.
#STEMeducation The Northern Capes first 4IR-STREAM laboratory has been opened in Upington to promote Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Aerospace and Mathematics learning in schools. KBEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2022
: Sakhikamva Foundation pic.twitter.com/Y2LXwhsCgb
Sakhikamva Foundation founder, Fatima Jakoet, explained to Eyewitness News that the hub promoted education in science, technology, robotics, engineering, aerospace and mathematics.
“It’s equipped with a 3D printer, various types of robotics kits and drones. The teachers get training, the learners get to experience something that they would definitely not have had if it wasn’t for this opportunity,” she said.
Jakoet said it was important to also introduce these technologies to communities in more remote settings.
“If we project what does the world of work look like in 2030, we need to ask ourselves the question: are our children equipped for the world of work and do they have the skills that are developed? In the Stem laboratory they get the opportunity to develop these 21st-century skills such as coding, robotics, learn to design, use design software to design maybe a 3D printed part of a machine or equipment or tools,” Jakoet added.
The Sakhikamva Foundation has rolled out eight of these 4IR-STREAM laboratories so far.