NC school becomes first in the province to get 4IR lab to promote science

The Vooruitsig Intermediate School in Upington, in the Northern Cape, recently opened its specialised tech laboratory.

CAPE TOWN - Equipping pupils with 21st century workplace skills is a major focus of a local science laboratory project being rolled out at schools.

The Vooruitsig Intermediate School in Upington, in the Northern Cape, recently opened its specialised tech laboratory.

The initiative is the brainchild of the Sakhikamva Foundation that launches fully equipped, “4IR classrooms” and specialised tech laboratories in schools serving under-resourced communities.

The 4IR STREAM laboratory is the first of its kind to be opened in the Northern Cape.