Mosebenzi Zwane due in court in connection with Vrede dairy farm scandal

Former Minerals Minister Mosebenzi Zwane is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning in connection with the Vrede dairy farm scandal.

There have been a number of arrests in connection with the saga, which saw money funneled away from the project.

Zwane was an MEC at the time and is facing charges of being complicit.

He faces a number of charges, as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Sindisiwe Seboka explains: "We can confirm that a former minister is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court. The accused is expected to appear on charges of fraud, theft as well as money laundering and corruption. The appearance is scheduled to be at 9AM this morning."