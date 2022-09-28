Monkey Pox vaccination not yet necessary: Health Department

Surveillance mechanisms have been stepped up in an effort to keep a close watch on new infections

CAPE TOWN - Despite an outbreak earlier this year, the Department of Health said Monkey Pox's not a major threat.

South Africa has had five confirmed cases, none of which gave rise to secondary infections.

Deputy Director General of Health, Nicholas Crisp said there have been wide discussions on whether vaccination's necessary.

"We are not vaccinating for Monkey Pox. At this point in time, it's not necessary in the country and vaccines are not readily available in the global market anyway."

Crisp said surveillance mechanisms were stepped up in an effort to keep a close watch on new infections.

"To make sure all non-government organisations, public sector, private sector are aware and clinicians around the country are aware so testing can be done if people present with symptoms that look suspicious."