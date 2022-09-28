Mapaila's comments on SACP contesting 2024 election get tongues wagging

Mapaila told delegates that the SACP hadn't abandoned its bid to contest the 2024 elections

JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party (SACP)'s General Secretary Solly Mapaila's comments about the prospects of the party contesting the 2024 general election have tongues wagging.

During his speech at the 14th national congress of the Congress of South African Trade Unions, Mapaila told delegates that the SACP hadn't abandoned its bid to contest the upcoming general elections.

Delegates at the congress said they wanted clarity on what the move would mean for the alliance.

Mapaila's comments are a stark contrast to the stance he took at the SACP elective conference earlier in the year where he said, "If the communist party vies for a spot on the ballot, the SACP would go up against its alliance partner, the ANC [African National Congress]."

The comments did not sit well with some leaders within the ANC, including party chairperson, Gwede Mantashe who said it means the alliance is weak.

Mapaila said it was not a done deal as alliance partners expected to engage in exhaustive consultations over the matter.