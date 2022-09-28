Limpopo EFF blames municipality for Polokwane water shortages

The party said that the water tankers the municipality had provided weren’t providing enough water for residents.

POLOKWANE - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo is fuming over water shortages in Polokwane.

The problem has apparently been persisting for weeks.

And it believes that water utility Lapelle Northern Water is adding to the region's multiple problems with water supply.

The EFF in Limpopo says the water shortages in and around Polokwane were as a result of poor administration by the municipality.

Residents in Polokwane have been experiencing shortages for the past few weeks, with some not receiving water at all.

The party says the water supply problem can only be resolved if the municipality builds its own bulk water treatment plants.

EFF's coordinator in Limpopo Rebecca Mohlala: "Schools, businesses, clinics and communities at large are stranded due to the municipalities' continuous failure to solve water challenges."

The City of Polokwane says the water shortages are caused by power cuts as it destabilises water supply in all areas.

The municipality said that stage 4, 5, and 6 power cuts interrupt the water treatment process, as well as the delivery of water to supply reservoirs.

The city says it's working with Lapelle Northern Water to find solutions to a problem.