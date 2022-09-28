Second Jagersfontein mine wall collapse was could have been prevented - Spoor

Richard Spoor, representing 30 families affected by the disastrous incident earlier this month, complained about the mining company’s approach following the ordeal.

JOHANNESBURG - As the community of Jagersfontein in the Free State grapples with yet another mine wall collapse, lawyer Richard Spoor said that the incident could have been prevented.

A little over two weeks ago, hundreds of people in the small Free State town were left homeless when water gushing from a burst mine dam swept into their homes.

The incident also left at least one person dead.

Another dam wall collapse occurred late on Tuesday.

Kopanong Local Municipality Mayor Xolani Tseletsele said that the latest dam wall collapse at Jagersfontein Developments – a mining company – could have occurred as a result of heavy downpours.

Lawyer Richard Spoor said the incident was predictable.

"The inner wall and compartment that didn't collapse were weakened and then there was a real risk of it collapsing and coincidently, I wrote to the mine yesterday and asked for assurances of the measures taken to prevent it from collapsing but clearly too late," Spoor said.

"The mine has done nothing to support the local community," Spoor said.

Spoor said they hope the company will take responsibility for the incident soon and begin the process of compensating those affected.