Krugersdorp gang rape case postponed for DNA testing

KRUGERSDORP - The rape case against 14 alleged illegal miners has been postponed in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court for DNA testing.

They are also facing charges of sexual assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

This in connection with the rape of eight women who were recording a music video on an abandoned mine in July.

The men made a brief appearance in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court before their matter was postponed for further investigation.

members of the media were not allowed access to the courtroom because one of the accused who was in the dock is a minor at just 15-years-old.

People in various political party regalia have been demonstrating outside court, wanting to see the accused.

The suspects will return to this court in a month's time.