Krugersdorp gang rape case postponed for DNA testing

The 14 alleged illegal miners made a brief court appearance on Wednesday.

Gauteng police arrested 46 suspects during a crackdown on illegal mining in Krugersdorp and Randfontein on 2 August 2022. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
28 September 2022 12:05

KRUGERSDORP - The rape case against 14 alleged illegal miners has been postponed in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court for DNA testing.

They are also facing charges of sexual assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

This in connection with the rape of eight women who were recording a music video on an abandoned mine in July.

The suspects will return to this court in a month's time.

members of the media were not allowed access to the courtroom because one of the accused who was in the dock is a minor at just 15-years-old.

People in various political party regalia have been demonstrating outside court, wanting to see the accused.

The suspects will return to this court in a month's time.

