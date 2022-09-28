JHB ANC throws weight behind Colleen Makhubele as new council speaker

The party said Makhubele has the best interests of residents at heart with no political agenda.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Joburg said it would nominate Joburg Council chair of chairs Colleen Makhubele as the new speaker of the council on Wednesday.

This follows the removal of Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Vasco da Gama last month after a motion of no confidence.

ANC caucus leader Dada Morero said he wanted to see Congress of the People leader Makhubele as the new speaker of the Joburg Council.

Morero told Eyewitness News that the party had confidence in Makhubele and would continue to support her should she be elected.

He said Makhubele was a suitable replacement for the ousted Da Gama as she had no interest in pleasing the DA.

“The ANC, together with all the progressive coalition parties have agreed on supporting Colleen Makhubuele as our speaker. So, we will be voting for her today,” Morero said.

The parties gathered at the council chambers in Joburg on Wednesday for the nomination process.