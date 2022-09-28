Jagersfontein residents panicked after second dam wall burst, says mayor

Earlier this month, a dam wall collapsed at the same mine leaving hundreds of people homeless and at least one person dead.

CAPE TOWN - Free State's Kopanong Mayor, Xolani Tseletsele, on Wednesday said residents were panicked and worried, following a second dam wall collapse in disaster-stricken Jagersfontein.

“I’ve been on the ground since last night when the second dam burst and no major damage has occurred. It was only the water that was running behind one community, but we managed to stop it last night,” Tseletsele said.

The result of the dam wall collapse left one person dead and more than 300 others were displaced.

Residents blamed the mining company, Jagersfontein Developments, that owns the dam alleging negligence while also accusing the government of failing to conduct the necessary inspections.

Tseletsele said the elderly, in particular, were extremely traumatised and one senior resident had to be rushed to hospital on Tuesday night after apparently suffering a panic attack.

Authorities believe the collapse could have been caused by heavy downpours.

Police and emergency services have been deployed to the affected areas.

