In wake of corruption scandals, NLC changing grant policies

JOHANNESBURG - The National Lotteries Commission said that it was in the process of changing its grant funding policies.

It said this was part of restoring the institution following corruption and money laundering scandals.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has put the extent of theft and money laundering at the lotteries board at R1.4 billion.

The commission's board chair, Barney Pityana, has proposed a way forward.

"We are engaged in an almost wholesale overhaul of the policies and processes for grant funding, especially the proactive funding that we know a great deal of malfeasance emanated from," Pityana said.