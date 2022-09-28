Hugo Broos sets deadline to meet coaches, warns players about Bafana future

Speaking on Tuesday night, after his side’s 1-0 friendly win over Botswana at the FNB Stadium, the 70-year-old did not hold back when questioned on his relationship with local coaches.

JOHANNESBURG - Hugo Broos has put the blame squarely on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for his inability to hold a meeting with local coaches to pave the way forward on how they can work together.

Since his appointment as Bafana Bafana coach in May 2021, the Belgian has been met with resistance from his fellow professionals.

And in September of that same year, he was denied access to Orlando Stadium while on a scouting mission.

Speaking on Tuesday night, after his side’s 1-0 friendly win over Botswana at the FNB Stadium, the 70-year-old did not hold back when questioned on his relationship with local coaches.

“You know the story about the meeting with PSL coaches,” he said.

“Already it has been one year, I have been trying to see them and every time it is the league who said, 'No'. You know the story of what happened in December; they didn’t even send my letter to the clubs. I was disappointed that I didn’t have an answer from the coaches, but they didn’t receive my letter.

“So, everybody knows that story here and it is not my fault that I can’t see the coaches. I will try again now for the last time in November and if I can’t succeed to this meeting with the coaches then it is finished.”

He further added: “I will not even organise one. It is finished because I am not a fool. Last year in August was the first time I wanted to see the coaches and I was one month into the job here.

“This is the last time; if I don’t succeed in November then it is finished. You must go to the league and ask why, not to me, because you always ask me, and you know the story. You know and why do you ask me? Just go and ask the

league, maybe, why I can’t see the coaches.”

While the friendly wins over Sierra Leonne on Saturday and Tuesday’s triumph over Botswana were a welcome boost to a side who had lost three in a row prior to that, Broos was left less than impressed by his side’s performance.

Teboho Mokoena scored the winner against Botswana, but the former Club Brugge coach has warned some of the selected squad of 23 players it will be the last time they play for the national team.

"It's clear that some players are maybe not good enough or not able to be on this level,” he revealed after the game.

“The PSL is one thing, but international games are tougher, are quicker and are different. I chose two teams to see what the players can do. Today, I am not happy with it, but again we won, and that is the most important thing.”

Bafana will hold one more camp in November where they play two opponents that have not yet been confirmed.

Broos will be using those games to finetune his squad ahead of the doubleheader of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March 2024.