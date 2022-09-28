Govt begins process to restructure Eskom board

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Tuesday that he has started the process to restructure the current board.

CAPE TOWN - Power utility Eskom will soon find itself with a new board as government looks to find new talent to lead the struggling entity.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Tuesday that he had started the process to restructure the current board.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gordhan said that he met members of the current Eskom board whose term had expired in 2021 and was extended subject to a review.

The restructuring of the Eskom board comes amid calls for individuals with greater experience in engineering or a related field to lead the company.

The pending restructuring of the Eskom board also comes after political parties called for the board and CEO Andre de Ruyter’s removal following the latest bout of power generation challenges.

The board is currently chaired by Professor Malegapuru Makgoba.

Gordhan said that he had been in constant communication with the board on various matters pertaining to the “current generation challenges” and other energy-related matters such as procurement, recruitment of former and experienced Eskom employees, and combatting fraud and corruption.

The announcement by Gordhan also came as Eskom briefed Parliament on Tuesday about its challenges at the country’s only nuclear power station, Koeberg.

The department said that government and the minister would now deliberate on the reconstitution of a new and restructured board.

An announcement will be made in due course.