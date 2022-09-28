Who is Gauteng's best umqombothi brewer?

Itumeleng Motsoeneng, a mother of five from Tsakane Ekhuruleni, was Crowned Gauteng’s best Umqombothi Brewer 2022 in the third Annual Umqombothi Brewing Competition at the Leano Restaurant in Braamfontein.

JOHANNESBURG - In celebration of heritage month Brew4change together with Apiwe Nxusani Mawela, founder and owner of Tolokazi Premium Beer and Cider, hosted Gauteng’s third annual Umqombothi Brewing Competition in Braamfontein.

Enthusiastic brewers across Gauteng came well dressed in their traditional clothing eager to show off their skills and creativity in brewing South Africa’s well-known traditional beer. With 16 participants and 20 beers, the five judges had their hands full.

Because each culture brews Umqombothi differently, the main criteria in judging today's brew is that it should be clean without any off flavours, the key thing is drinkability. Apiwe Nxusani Mawela

The 2022 umqombothi competition saw 16 people enter from across the province for the coveted best brewer title. Picture: Tsikwe Molobye/Eyewitness News

Apart from the colorful textiles and different varieties of the opaque beer, there were also creative food pairings with the beloved drink. Pairings such as biltong, mopane worms, dates and almonds just to name a few.

According to Mawela, this years focus is on “umlando", a focus on family brewing traditions passed on from one generation to another.

“In a way, this is also a celebration of our indigenous grain sorghum," said Eunice Rakhale Molefe, beer judge and author ofSouth African Culinary Heritage.

According to Molefe, maize is originally from the southern parts of Mexico, yet many South Africans do not know that.

Eunice Rakhale Molefe, author of 'South African Culinary Heritage'. Picture: Tsikwe Molobye/Eyewitness News

Sorghum originated in Africa. But Sorghum Checkoff - an organisation that looks at the potential and versatility of sorghum - says the United States is the largest producer and exporter of sorghum, nearly 75% of global trade. This raises questions as to why Africa is not the largest exporter of its own grain.

Itumeleng Motsoeneng (41) from Tsakane City in Ekhuruleni was crowned Gauteng's Best Umqombothi Brewer 2022 and won the grand prize of R5,000, together with a hamper. Itumeleng is a mother of five who has been brewing umqombothi since she was nine, a skill she learned from her grandmother who used to brew and sell umqombothi.

Itumeleng Motsoeneng (41) won the third annual umqombothi brewing competition in September 2022. Picture: Tsikwe Molobye/Eyewitness News

It is part of Mawela's vision to develop a Beer Judge Certification Programme and have a standardised lexicon in brewing African beer.