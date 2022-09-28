Full-time employment fell, part-time employment rose year-on-year - Stats SA

However, total employment was down by 119,000 compared to last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Recent data from Statistics South Africa shows a decrease in full-time employment and an increase in part-time employment year-on-year.

It also indicates that there’s been an increase in employment year-on-year, with 74,000 more jobs recorded in the second quarter of this year.

Construction and electricity are the key drivers of the decrease in year-on-year full-time employment.

While more workers seem to have been absorbed into the part-time jobs market over the last year, part-time employment was down 8.4% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

"Community services of 100,000 is coming from the census project because the census project alone registered a drop of 28,000," said Stats SA director, Matlapane Mosupye.

The recent data shows how community services business services and wholesale, retail and the motor trade are the industries with the most employees.