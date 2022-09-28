Five people shot and wounded in Khayelitsha

Police say the shooting erupted at the corners of Cosa and Dika Street on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Five people have been shot and wounded in Site B, Khayelitsha.

Police say the shooting erupted at the corners of Cosa and Dika Street on Tuesday night.

It's understood the victims were between the ages of 21 and 38.

SAPS spokesperson, Frederick van Wyk: "According to reports, the victims were transferred to a nearby medical facility for treatment by private vehicles. The five victims sustained gunshot wounds. There were also another two victims that were injured whilst running away. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for this shooting incident is currently unknown."