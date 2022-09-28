Go

Eskom makes U-turn and extends load shedding to Saturday

Stage 3 load shedding will continue to run from midnight until 4 pm on Thursday when stage 4 will then be implemented until midnight.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
28 September 2022 15:48

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday announced its load shedding schedule would continue until Saturday following Sunday’s announcement that power cuts would be implemented until Thursday.

Stage 3 load shedding will continue to run from midnight until 4 pm on Thursday when stage 4 will then be implemented until midnight.

Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Breakdowns currently amount to 15,492 megawatts (MW) while planned maintenance is 5,076MW. A full statement and a further update will be published Friday afternoon.”

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA