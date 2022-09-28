Eskom makes U-turn and extends load shedding to Saturday

Stage 3 load shedding will continue to run from midnight until 4 pm on Thursday when stage 4 will then be implemented until midnight.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday announced its load shedding schedule would continue until Saturday following Sunday’s announcement that power cuts would be implemented until Thursday.

#Loadshedding will move up to #Stage4 from 4pm until midnight.



Check your schedules on https://t.co/SQhZfdzlHR

Municipal customers can obtain schedules from their local municipalities



Remember to switch off electrical appliances to avoid damage due to power surges pic.twitter.com/S5V4FtagA4 Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 28, 2022

Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Breakdowns currently amount to 15,492 megawatts (MW) while planned maintenance is 5,076MW. A full statement and a further update will be published Friday afternoon.”