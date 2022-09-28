Energy efficiency the most critical component of SA's power supply issues - Busa

Busa's environment and energy manager, Happy Khambule, highlighted that there should be a bigger focus on the fact the country was not using its energy in an efficient manner.

CAPE TOWN - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) has stressed that energy efficiency is the most critical component of the country's power supply issues.

The comments were made at the University of the Free State’s third webinar titled, “What needs to be done to power up South Africa”.

Busa's environment and energy manager, Happy Khambule, attended and highlighted that there should be a bigger focus on the fact the country was not using its energy in an efficient manner.

"The knock-on effect is that we keep over-building unnecessary power which is not available at times but if we are actually able to use the power in the minute that it is necessary and become more efficient with it we can get more value out of that power."

Khambule also addressed the issue of power cuts, saying the unpredictability of it, even in the short-term, further exacerbated the situation.

"The unpredictability of load shedding has become much more of a driver of uncertainty that is leading to lack of business confidence and then secondly leading to losses in production and that's a very key notion that if we have predictability of load shedding, planning can be undertaken and if planning is taken in a more judicious manner, then we are at least able to keep the losses at a minimum."