Delegates get voting under way for new Cosatu leadership

Zingiswa Losi looks set to return as Cosatu president, with her bid for a second term supported by more than seven affiliate unions.

JOHANNESBURG - Voting commenced at the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)'s 14th national congress on Wednesday, where close to 2,000 delegates were set to vote for new leadership to head up the trade union federation.

