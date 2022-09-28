Delegates get voting under way for new Cosatu leadership
Zingiswa Losi looks set to return as Cosatu president, with her bid for a second term supported by more than seven affiliate unions.
JOHANNESBURG - Voting commenced at the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)'s 14th national congress on Wednesday, where close to 2,000 delegates were set to vote for new leadership to head up the trade union federation.
Zingiswa Losi looks set to return as Cosatu president, with her bid for a second term supported by more than seven affiliate unions.
#CosatuNationalCongress2022 | Recap of nominees:EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2022
President: Zingiswa Losi
First deputy president: Mike Shingange
Second deputy president: Duncan Luvuno
Treasurer: Freda Oosthuisen
General Secretary: Solly Phetoe
Only deputy GS position is being contested. ~K
Losi will have to juggle a number of growing labour issues, including the long-standing wage crisis.
Mike Shingange was also in a one-horse race for the deputy president position.
Meanwhile, current general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali was shown the door, with Solly Phetoe set to take his spot.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa said voting started off well.