DA welcomes the retraction of Calland's appointment to Parly’s Section 89 panel

Professor Richard Calland has been replaced by Advocate Mahlape Sello to complete the panel with Justice Sandile Ngcobo and Judge Thokozile Masipa.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the Speaker’s retraction of Professor Richard Calland's appointment to serve on Parliament’s Section 89 independent panel.

Calland has been replaced by Advocate Mahlape Sello to complete the panel with Justice Sandile Ngcobo and Judge Thokozile Masipa.

They will be tasked with determining whether Parliament should subject the president to an impeachment inquiry over events at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube said that Calland’s inclusion would have been a spectacular error in judgement.

"And so we are pleased that the legal opinion that the Speaker has obtained has now vindicated the view of the DA and that Professor Calland will no longer be part of this independent panel," Gwarube said.