Cosatu: ANC leaders will face ire of workers until they honour wage deal

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu said that African National Congress (ANC) leaders would continue to face the ire of workers until they honoured a wage agreement dating back four years ago.

In 2018, the Department of Public Service and Administration together with trade unions agreed on a three-year plan of salary adjustments and improvements to working conditions for public servants.

However, the Labour Appeal Court declared it unconstitutional and invalid in 2020 after the finance ministry did not approve the deal.

"We know that the situation will be president and national chairperson. It's a matter rising in the main from the 2018 resolution wage negotiations, and it's not going to go away for some time unless we can find an amicable solution to settle that," said Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali.