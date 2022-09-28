Go

Cope’s Colleen Makhubele elected as Joburg Council speaker

The Congress of the People member served the council for seven months as chair of chairs, with one of her duties being deputy speaker.

FILE: Colleen Makhubele. Picture: @TshikaniColleen/Twitter.
FILE: Colleen Makhubele. Picture: @TshikaniColleen/Twitter.
28 September 2022 17:38

JOHANNESBURG - City of Johannesburg chair of chairs Colleen Makhubele was on Wednesday afternoon elected as the new speaker of the city's council.

The Congress of the People (Cope) member served the council for seven months as the chair of chairs and as the deputy speaker.

Councillors in the city gathered in the council chambers in Braamfontein on Wednesday where Makhubele was officially elected.

The council chamber in Joburg was filled with joy and jaw-breaking smiles.

Makhubele was elected as speaker of the council by fellow councillors.

She won by 141 votes beating Democratic Alliance councillor, Alex Christians.

Makhubele vowed to be loyal to her duties as a council speaker.

Her political career began last year and she made a meteoric rise to the top position.

The African National Congress said it was pleased with the results and pledged to continue supporting the newly elected speaker.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA