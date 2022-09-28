Cope’s Colleen Makhubele elected as Joburg Council speaker

The Congress of the People member served the council for seven months as chair of chairs, with one of her duties being deputy speaker.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Johannesburg chair of chairs Colleen Makhubele was on Wednesday afternoon elected as the new speaker of the city's council.

The Congress of the People (Cope) member served the council for seven months as the chair of chairs and as the deputy speaker.

Councillors in the city gathered in the council chambers in Braamfontein on Wednesday where Makhubele was officially elected.

The council chamber in Joburg was filled with joy and jaw-breaking smiles.