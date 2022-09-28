Cope’s Colleen Makhubele elected as Joburg Council speaker
The Congress of the People member served the council for seven months as chair of chairs, with one of her duties being deputy speaker.
JOHANNESBURG - City of Johannesburg chair of chairs Colleen Makhubele was on Wednesday afternoon elected as the new speaker of the city's council.
The Congress of the People (Cope) member served the council for seven months as the chair of chairs and as the deputy speaker.
Councillors in the city gathered in the council chambers in Braamfontein on Wednesday where Makhubele was officially elected.
The council chamber in Joburg was filled with joy and jaw-breaking smiles.
#JoburgCouncil The IEC has begun the counting process, and the new speaker is expected to be announced later today. AR pic.twitter.com/p3C4IeAkjZEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 28, 2022
Makhubele was elected as speaker of the council by fellow councillors.
She won by 141 votes beating Democratic Alliance councillor, Alex Christians.
Makhubele vowed to be loyal to her duties as a council speaker.
Her political career began last year and she made a meteoric rise to the top position.
The African National Congress said it was pleased with the results and pledged to continue supporting the newly elected speaker.