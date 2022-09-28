CoJ on the brink of collapse - Joburg ANC

ANC regional secretary, Sasabona Manganye, said that the city's financial status had negatively affected service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Joburg says the City of Johannesburg is on the brink of collapsing, as it is experiencing financial issues.

The party says the city underspent its budget by R2.3 billion for the 11 months to May this year.

The Joburg council will convene a special meeting on Wednesday to elect a new council Speaker.

Manganye said that it has noted a number of overdrafts in the city's different entities.

He said that the ANC still had no faith in Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse, saying that she was responsible for the city's declining financial status.

The Action SA in Joburg said that the vacant Speaker position should be filled by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) rather than the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The party said that it was also concerned about the stability of the coalition in the city. The DA hasn't yet commented on the allegations.