CoJ expected to elect new council Speaker at 8th extraordinary council meeting

The former speaker Vasco da Gama was ousted last month following a vote of no confidence by coalition partners.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg is expected to elect a new council Speaker later on Wednesday at its eighth extraordinary council meeting.

The former Speaker, Vasco da Gama, was ousted last month following a vote of no confidence by coalition partners.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse is confident that a new Speaker will be successfully elected on Wednesday.

A vote of no confidence by minority parties saw DA councillor Vasco da Gama being removed as Speaker in the Joburg Council last month.

The motion was tabled by the Pan African Congress (PAC) and was backed by the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

DA Gama's removal came after three failed attempts as the Pan African Congress insisted that he has no regard for the issues experienced by Joburg residents.

Minority parties then looked into ousting Phalatse from office, saying that she has failed to deliver services to the city.

Two weeks ago, Joburg Council Chair of Chairs, Colleen Makhubele, attempted to convene a special council meeting to elect a new council Speaker and possibly implement a motion of no confidence against the mayor.

The meeting was interdicted by the High Court after the City of Johannesburg filed an urgent court application to stop the council from happening.

The court ruled that Makhubele had no authority to convene a council meeting as she wasn’t elected as acting Speaker.

Residents and councillors remain on the edge of their seats and eager to find out who the next Speaker will be.