Calland says reasons given for his withdrawal from Section 89 panel incorrect

JOHANNESBURG - UCT associate professor, Richard Calland, said that the reasons given for him to withdraw from the panel that will look into President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm saga are not correct.

He has been replaced by senior advocate, Mahlape Sello, an evidence leader in the state capture inquiry.

It comes after objections by opposition parties that Calland would be biased towards the president, having spoken and written favourably about him in the past as a political commentator.

Calland has rejected this: "I did not conclude that that was a reasonable basis for saying that there was an apprehension of bias because the article they refer to, the statements I've made were A, a long time ago and B, out of context in some cases and third they failed to take into account that I've also been critical of the president."

He said that he was definitely not biased but the Speaker needed to decide.

"In my statement I made it absolutely clear in my letter to the Speaker last week that if she thought otherwise or if indeed the controversy over my appointment was in any way going to get in the way of the process, then the process would come first."