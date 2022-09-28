Black Star Talib Kweli to submerge Untitled Basement guests in eras of music

Illustrious musician Talib Kweli will be on the ones and twos for one night only in Johannesburg before performing at Back to the City.

JOHANNESBURG - One half of the legendary Black Star duo and illustrious rapper and lyricist Talib Kweli will be performing in Johannesburg on Friday.

As one of the international acts performing at Africa's biggest hip hop festival on 1 October - Back to the City - Kweli will have a DJ set at Untitled Basement in Braamfontein on 30 September.

The Brooklyn-born musician will curate a special set showcasing his deep musical knowledge. Following a successful career spanning over 20 years he has done it all from collecting music, DJing, creating on his own and collaborating with likes of Cassper Nyovest, Kanye West, MadLib, JDilla and Pharrell Williams.

His DJ set will be on Friday at Untitled Basement at 7pm - 7 Reserve Street, Braamfontein.

Tickets are R350 on Quicket.