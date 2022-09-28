Another dam wall at Jagersfontein mine bursts, Charlesville area affected

The office of Premier Sisi Ntombela said that water was running through the area of Charlesville and the nearby Dennis Louw farm.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been another dam wall burst at the disaster-stricken Jagersfontein mine in the Free State.

Kopanong Municipality Mayor Xolani Tsele-Tsele said that this could be the result of heavy downpours.

The premier's spokesperson Palesa Chubisi said that police and emergency services have been deployed to the affected area.

"The R706 is closed to traffic. Motorists are advised to use an alternative gravel road to Fauresmith in order to access Jagersfontein. The police, as well as the emergency services, are currently on the scene. Premier Ntombela has called for the community not to panic as the provincial disaster team has been activated to the affected area."

This situation comes weeks after a dam wall collapsed at the same mine, resulting in the death of at least one person, while hundreds of households were displaced.