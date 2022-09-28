Acsa secures additional jet fuel for CTIA; plans in place to avoid disruptions

A vessel carrying its refill shipment has been delayed at sea due to adverse weather conditions.

CAPE TOWN - Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says it has managed to secure an additional 2 million litres of jet fuel for Cape Town International Airport.

Acsa earlier this week announced that airline carriers should reduce refuelling at Cape Town.

Acsa spokesperson, Gopolang Peme, said that they had put various measures in place to avoid flight disruptions.

"We continue to engage industry stakeholders and jet fuel producers to secure more jet fuel for the airport. We would like to urge the public not to panic as we have activated various contingency plans to ensure all flights continue to land and depart from the airport as per schedule."