Zuma backs Dlamini-Zuma to lead ANC, puts his hand up to be party chairperson

In a four-page document, the former leader comes out publicly in support of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, saying that he has not shifted from the views he held in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - With just hours to go before the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal pronounces its preferred candidates to take the ANC forward come December, former President Jacob Zuma has released a statement to share his own thoughts on the upcoming conference.

In the four-page document, the former leader comes out publicly in support of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, saying that he has not shifted from the views he held in 2017.

Dlamini-Zuma lost out to Cyril Ramaphosa in 2017 by 179 votes in the race to be ANC president.

The former leader also avails himself for the position of AMC national chairperson.

KwaZulu-Natal will announce its preferred candidates on Tuesday morning.

It's this move, where it is expected to back embattled former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, that seems to have prompted former President Jacob Zuma’s midnight statement.

It's a vintage move by Zuma, sharing his views with the nation in the wee hours of the morning and this time, his focus is on developments in the ANC.

He said that Dlamini-Zuma remained the most capable leader to take the ANC forward, this as he questioned the support of those who were now backing Ramaphosa’s former supporters.

Zuma has also hit out at young people in the ANC, asking why they wanted a full-take over of leadership positions while they could explore a generation mix.

In the four-page document, the former leader also put his hand up to become national chairperson.

But it may be a case of too little too late, as KwaZulu-Natal’s announcement on Tuesday will signal Zuma’s loss of influence in the ANC’s largest province.