WC communities reeling after child murders

CAPE TOWN - Two Western Cape communities have been left reeling on Tuesday, following the separate deaths of two children.

On Monday, the bodies of the victims were discovered in Paarl and Philippi.

Police say school children discovered the body of a four-year-old girl, among bushes on a school rugby field in Paarl, on Monday afternoon. The little girl's mother had reported her missing at the Paarl East Police Station the day before.

Meanwhile, crime scene experts were also deployed to a bushy area along Weltevreden Road in Philippi, where officers found a boy's body.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen says he's horrified. "Our children cannot lose their lives in this manner - 29 children were murdered in the first quarter of the 2022-2023 financial year. The murder of one child is not only one too many, but it is unacceptable," said Allen.

With no arrests yet, the MEC has called on any Capetonian with information on these cases, to help the police with their investigations.