WC communities reeling after 4 child deaths in 5 days

CAPE TOWN - The bodies of four children have been found in separate incidents in the Western Cape over the last 5 days.

An arrest has been made in connection with one of the crimes in Albertinia, a community situated near Mossel Bay.

In the most recent incident, school children discovered the body of a four-year-old girl among bushes on a rugby field.

The children made the gruesome discovery in Paarl on Monday afternoon after the little girl's mother reported her missing at the Paarl East Police Station on Sunday.

At the same time in Philippi, crime scene experts were deployed to a bushy area along Weltevreden Road, where a boy's body was discovered.

On Thursday, the bodies of the two girls, aged nine and 10 were found in a shack in Albertinia and a man accused of their murder, appeared in court earlier this week.

Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen has expressed horror and said children can't continue losing their lives in this manner.

" A wreath-laying ceremony at the murder scene and a prayer meeting will be held in memory of Sharon Arries and Jacorene Vaaltyn in Albertinia this evening."