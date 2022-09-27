WATCH: ANC celebrates Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s 86th birthday

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the commemoration of struggle stalwart Winnie Mandela’s 86th birthday in Soweto on 26 September 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) celebrated what would have been freedom fighter stalwart Winnie Madikizwla-Mandela's 86th birthday in Soweto on Sunday.

ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa spoke fondly of Madikizela-Mandela.

"Mama Winnie was able to attract so many people, all the time. They would just come to her sometimes with their problems, sometimes to get comfort, and sometimes just to be with her," he said.

WATCH: ANC celebrates Winnie Mandela’s 86th birthday