Teen arrested for murder of WC magistrate, Romay van Rooyen

The 51-year-old woman was found murdered in her Marina da Gama home earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - A teenager has been arrested after Hawks detectives linked him to the murder of Western Cape magistrate, Romay van Rooyen.

Van Rooyen was apparently strangled to death and her car was later recovered near Mitchells Plain.

And that's where the 18-year-old suspect was apprehended at his home earlier on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear in the Muizenberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Van Rooyen, described by her friends and loved ones as compassionate, honest, fair and a dedicated professional, was laid to rest this past weekend.