Stats SA: Employers paid R2bn in overtime between first, second quarter of 2022

Employment statistics show a 3.8% increase in basic salaries and wages paid year on year.

JOHANNESBURG - Recent data by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) showed how South African employers paid R2 billion more in overtime between the first and second quarter of this year.

South Africa’s total employment is up by 74,000 year on year.

However, the country has recorded a decrease of 119,000 in employment quarter on quarter.

While R5.9 billion more in bonuses was paid to workers this year compared to last year, less money went to bonuses between the first and second quarter of this year.

Director of employment statistics at Stats SA Matlapane Musupye said: “This is because the first quarter of every year with banks and your insurance companies are paying bonuses in the first quarter of every year.”

The community services industry paid the most money for overtime at over R7.3 million followed by manufacturing with over R4.5 million.

Musupye said it seemed employers were resorting to having employees work longer hours as opposed to employing more people, but he also said there was no way of being certain of this from the survey alone.