Shilowa: Booing of Mantashe at Cosatu congress not suprising

JOHANNESBURG - Former Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) general secretary Mbhazima Shilowa on Tuesday said the booing of African National Congress (ANC) chairperson and Minerals Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe at trade union federation’s 14th national congress on Monday was not a surprise at all.

Mantashe, a former National Union of Mineworkers secretary-general who also worked closely with Cosatu to bring president Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma into power was booed off stage by workers as he was about to deliver the ANC's message of support to the trade union federation.

Shilowa claimed the ANC was aware of worker's frustrations as Ramaphosa was also jeered off stage earlier this year.

Shilowa said Mantashe being booed off the podium by workers was significant considering his strong history with the trade union federation.

He said the disruptions at Monday's congress had overshadowed the purpose of the all-important gathering and hoped they gave Mantashe another chance to address the workers.

Shilowa further said it was more significant as it was not the first time an ANC leader was disrupted during a Cosatu gathering.

“I think yesterday was significant in so far as that an official of the ANC was prevented from delivering their message,” Shilowa added.

As tensions brew between the ANC, South African Communist Party (SACP) and Cosatu alliance, this could see the SACP and Cosatu not supporting the ANC in the 2024 national elections.

Shilowa said the three organisations could find a common ground and strengthen the alliance.