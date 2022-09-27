Shark attacks globally are rare, says expert

Expert, Bruce Noble, said that worldwide, there were on average, eight to nine deaths due to shark attacks every year. This comes after Kimon Bisogno was killed by a shark, just off Plettenberg Bay's Central Beach on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A local shark expert says that statistically, shark attacks globally are rare.

Thirty-nine-year-old Capetonian, Kimon Bisogno, was swimming when she was killed by a shark, just off Plettenberg Bay's Central Beach on Sunday.

Expert, Bruce Noble, said that worldwide, there were on average, eight to nine deaths due to shark attacks every year.

"So having two in the short space of time in our little area is obviously very concerning. We have been observing the sharks since 2004 and we seem to have had a handful of sharks that return in the winter months. Their visits coincide with the seal pups getting into the water so, there is a reason why they return every year," Noble said.

Noble said they've implemented some mitigation measures in Plettenberg Bay.

"The use of drones, shark spotting programmes, sophisticated high-tech cameras with shark recognition systems, so we're really trying to negate the risk as much as possible. Obviously, it's not good for the humans, it's not good for the sharks and it's not good for the community," Noble said.