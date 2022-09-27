Samsung Galaxy 947 Move's thrilling line-up for the new two-day event

Galaxy 947 Move has announced the line-up for the two-days music festival that will take place on 4 November to 5 November 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - Primedia partnered up with Samsung South Africa to give 947 listeners a two-day event as Joburg Day rebrands to Samsung Galaxy 947 Move. Attendees can expect to jam to performances from the best artists

different genres including the amapiano, hip hop and dance.

Galaxy 947 Move has announced the line-up for the two-day music festival. Picture: 947

We’re excited to give our listeners more by doubling-up on what they have never had before in terms of Joburg Day. There’ll be two days where Gen Zers get to optimise enjoyment as they embrace the whole lifestyle vibe with cutting edge mobile devices adding to the experience. Primedia Broadcasting CEO Randall Abrahams

The DJs who can be expected at the live Bloc Party on Friday night will include the likes of Tay Flavour, Sun EL, Prince Kaybee, Costa Titch and Vin Deysel.

Audiences will see some new acts as well as familiar favourites.

Mi Casa



Cassper Nyovest



Zakes Bantwini



Shekhinah



Jethro Tait



Nasty C



Blcxie



Jesse Clegg



Will Linley



‘Tsonga Michael Jackson’ Musa Keys



There's also a new venue for the hot event taking place on 4 November and 5 November - Prime View in Olifantsfontein.

Tickets for Friday can be bought here.

Tickets for Saturday are available here.

We’re excited to bring this phenomenal event to all who love Joburg and we are returning the love by given the community the very best that local music and talent has to offer in a two-day bumper event - Samsung Galaxy 947 Move. 947 station manager Ravi Naidoo.

