SACP’s Mapaila to workers: Don't take kindly to govt reneging on wage agreements

Several public sector unions have rejected government’s 3% wage offer, calling on government to go back to the drawing board.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Solly Mapaila on Tuesday warned that workers would not take kindly to the government reneging on wage agreements.

Mapaila warned the government not to dismiss workers' frustrations as wage talks continued to heat up.

Another major public sector strike was on the cards following a collapse in negotiations between the government and its employees.

While the Public Service Association was among unions considering the offer, police unions, Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union and South African Policing Union, were among those that dead-set against it.

Workers want up to 8%.

Mapaila said a speedy resolution was needed for the wage crisis: “The working class cannot afford to be pacified anymore.”

Mapaila added government must also address other socio-economic issues with vigour, including the country’s high unemployment rate, the electricity crisis and calls for a universal basic income grant