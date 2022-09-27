Plett shark attack victim Kimon Bisogno remembered as selfless & vibrant

Thirty-eight-year-old Kimon Bisogno was visiting the town's Central Beach when tragedy struck over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - There's been an outpouring of love for a Cape Town woman killed in a shark attack in Plettenberg Bay.

A warrior, a powerhouse, selfless and vibrant with an incredible love for humanity.

This is how friends and family describe Kimon Bisogno, the woman they fondly know as "Kiki".

Co-owner of a popular local pizza restaurant, mom and activist, Bisogno, was widely praised for her work to help the needy and improve the lives of those living on the streets of Observatory.

Founder of charity organisation, Ladles of Love, Danny Diliberto, said that Bisogno would be greatly missed.

"This bundle of joy, someone who never stops smiling, that's what amazed me the most about Kimon."

Bisogno's death on Sunday was the second shark attack in Plettenberg Bay in three months.

The Bitou Municipality has shut the holiday town's beaches until it's considered safe to enter the ocean again.