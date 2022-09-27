Phaahla to give update on impact of power cuts on healthcare sector

National and provincial health bosses are finalising an assessment focusing on how power cuts impact operations at healthcare facilities across the country.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla will give an update on the impact of load shedding on the healthcare sector later this week.

Department officials said the minister has started a process to get all facilities exempt from Eskom's rolling power cuts.

South Africa is currently experiencing stage 3 power cuts.

Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said that Minister Phaahla had been concerned over the rolling power cuts for some time and hoped that the situation would improve.

"However, it has gotten worse to higher levels such as level 5 and level 6, which impacts the provision of healthcare across the country. Minister Phaahla has ordered the director-general of the National Department of Health to work closely with provincial heads of health departments to finalise the assessment of the impact already in the past week."

Mohale said the minister had been considering alternative options to bolster power supply at health facilities in addition to generators.

Officials are also looking at ways to lessen the impact of power cuts on the sector.