Opposition parties in Parly band together for special Phala Phala committee

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties in Parliament on Tuesday said President Cyril Ramaphosa must answer to them on matters related to the theft of foreign currency from his farm.

The parties said Ramaphosa could not be held to a different standard from his predecessor, after the Constitutional Court lambasted Parliament for turning a blind eye to the Nkandla debacle.

But the Democratic Alliance (DA) failed to convince the African National Congress (ANC) to vote in favour of a motion that would see Parliament conduct its own probe into matters related to the Phala Phala burglary.

Spearheaded by the DA, opposition parties largely saw eye to eye on Tuesday to call for an ad hoc committee of Parliament to investigate state agencies who were involved in the alleged cover-up.

This included the African Christian Democratic Party’s Kenneth Meshoe who said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer, and he must answer to the National Assembly.”

The National Freedom Party’s Shaik Imam said law enforcement agencies were taking too long to satisfy the public.

“I think this inquiry might give the president the opportunity to come clean and to put this matter to rest, once and for all.”

The Good party’s Brett Herron, however, was a dissenting voice from the opposition benches.

“What we don’t need is another highly politicised special committee that is not conceived to serve the course of justice but rather to enable a renewed feeding frenzy by opposition politicians both inside and outside the ruling party,” he said.

The Economic Freedom Fighter’s Omphile Maotwe sounded a warning to the ANC who rejected the motion.

“If they think they are going to sweep the Phala Phala saga under the carpet, they must listen carefully. We are going to deal with ‘Ramadollars’ and we will deal with him thoroughly and decisively,” she said.

The ANC said it believed Parliament’s impeachment process was sufficient to deal with the matter.