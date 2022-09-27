Nsfas applications for 2023 to open on Wednesday
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on Tuesday said the process was opening sooner than usual to give prospective applicants more time to submit supporting documents.
CAPE TOWN - National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) applications will open on Wednesday.
This year marks 30 years since the tertiary education financing scheme was introduced.
Lets get ready! Keep visiting our social media pages for more information on who qualifies for funding, how to apply and what supporting documents are required @kagishor @HigherEduGovZA @ButiManamela @DrBladeNzimande #NSFAS2023 #ItsInYourHands pic.twitter.com/piv4tu7agpNSFAS (@myNSFAS) September 27, 2022
Nzimande said for the current academic year, the scheme was allocated a budget of R43 billion: “The impact of Nsfas will be felt for decades to come because what this means is that those who succeed are actually breaking generational poverty in their families.”
He added the Nsfas application tool was simplified to make the process easier.
“[We are] using WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and in addition to that, using other methods. The application process itself has been simplified and the questions asked are easier to understand by the public.”