Nsfas applications for 2023 to open on Wednesday

Nzimande said for the current academic year, the scheme was allocated a budget of R43 billion: “The impact of Nsfas will be felt for decades to come because what this means is that those who succeed are actually breaking generational poverty in their families.”

He added the Nsfas application tool was simplified to make the process easier.

“[We are] using WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and in addition to that, using other methods. The application process itself has been simplified and the questions asked are easier to understand by the public.”